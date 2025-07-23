Analysis: What a Union Pacific – Norfolk Southern merger would look like

The proposed merger between Union Pacific (UP) and Norfolk Southern (NS) would fundamentally reshape the U.S. railroad landscape, creating a single-line transcontinental network poised to redefine freight transportation. If successful, the deal would blend the strengths of both carriers—UP’s western U.S. dominance and NS’s eastern operations—facilitating seamless coast-to-coast service. Such integration holds significant potential for railroad customers, including retailers, manufacturers, and suppliers who rely heavily on rail for the distribution of goods, raw materials, and manufactured products.

For shippers, the combined UP-NS network offers both opportunities and challenges. The most immediate advantage would be enhanced operational efficiency. By eliminating interchanges at major hubs like Chicago, Memphis, and New Orleans—a common bottleneck in the current system—shippers can expect reduced transit times and potentially lower costs. A streamlined process improves reliability and agility in the supply chain, which is particularly beneficial for time-sensitive industries such as retail and manufacturing. Norfolk Southern customers would get direct access to Mexico; Union Pacific customers could ship straight from southern California through to New York City.

However, concerns always exist regarding reduced competition. A merger of this magnitude could reduce the number of Class I railroads from six to five, potentially driving up rates due to decreased competition, as highlighted by industry critics. Because Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern serve two different, non-overlapping regions of the United States, it’s hard to see how the industry would lose significant competitiveness. Past mergers have shown mixed results; while some efficiencies were gained, others led to service disruptions and price hikes due to reduced market competition.

The merged entity would oversee one of the densest rail networks in North America, with particular increases in traffic expected along high-volume transcontinental routes. Key lanes would likely include intermodal-heavy corridors connecting West Coast ports like Los Angeles to Eastern destinations via hubs such as Chicago and New York. These lanes are crucial, not just for general freight and merchandise, but also for specialized commodities like chemicals and bulk goods, including grain and coal.