Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
NewsRailroadTop Stories

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern confirm advanced merger talks

A tie-up would create the first trans-continental railroad

Stuart Chirls
·
A Union Pacific train approaches a grade crossing near Argyle, Texas. (Photo: Trains/David Lassen)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern are in advanced merger discussions to create the first U.S. transcontinental railroad.
  • No assurances have been given regarding a final agreement or its terms.
  • The review process by the Surface Transportation Board is expected to take over a year.
  • Further updates will only be provided if legally required.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern confirmed this morning that they are engaged in advanced merger discussions that would create the first U.S. transcontinental railroad.

“There can be no assurances as to whether an agreement for a transaction will be reached or as to the terms of any such transaction,” the railroads said.

UP (NYSE: UNP) and NS (NYSE: NSC) said they do not intend to make additional comments or provide an update unless they determine that disclosure is required or otherwise appropriate.

UP Chief Executive Jim Vena said he would decline to take questions about a potential merger during the railroad’s earnings call this morning. But he did say the railroad industry cannot stand still.

Any timeline on a merger would begin with a pre-notification ahead of a formal filing with the Surface Transportation Board. It’s expected that the review process could last more than a year before a decision is rendered.  

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ Rail e-newsletter and get the latest insights on rail freight right in your inbox.

Related coverage:

CSX profits fall on lower revenue, higher costs

First look: Weaker coal, carloads hit CSX earnings

As merger talk heats up, deep bench will advise rail regulator

Analysis: What a Union Pacific – Norfolk Southern merger would look like

Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.