First look: Universal Logistics Q4 earnings

Universal Logistics Holdings reported a 19% year-over-year increase in operating revenue to $465.1 million in the fourth quarter.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share decreased 4.9% year over year to 77 cents during the quarter.

Universal Logistics beat Wall Street analysts’ revenue estimates of $435.7 million in the fourth quarter but missed on EPS expectations of 92 cents per share.

Company officials touted results in its contract logistics segment and demand for heavy-haul services during the quarter.



