First Look: Werner’s quarterly report impacted by its nuclear verdict victory; stock rises

What looks like a huge increase in operating income at Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) was impacted by reversal of liabilities that came out of its victory at the Texas Supreme Court in the long-running nuclear verdict. The size of that verdict had grown to more than $100 million with interest charges since it was first handed down in 2018. But the reversal hit Werner’s operating income for a benefit of $45.7 million. There was also a $7.9 million liability reversed related to the October 2022 acquisition of Baylor Trucking.

First indications are that investors liked the earnings report. At approximately 4:50 p.m. EDT, Werner’s stock was up 70 cts/share from the close, a gain of 2.52%.

Revenues, which are unaffected by the various charges the company took in the quarter, were down 1% year on year. But sequentially, revenues were up 5.8% from the first quarter. According to SeekingAlpha, revenues of $753.1 million exceeded the Wall Street forecast by $18.8 million.