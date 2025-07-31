First look: XPO Q2 earnings

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO again reported earnings results ahead of analysts’ expectations on Thursday ahead of the market open.

XPO (NYSE: XPO) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, which was 6 cents better than the consensus estimate but 7 cents lower year over year. (The adjusted EPS number excluded transaction and restructuring costs.)

Consolidated revenue was flat y/y at $2.08 billion, but outpaced the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion.

“We’re executing at a high level and consistently outperforming the industry, with a strategy that positions us to deliver long-term margin expansion and earnings growth,” CEO Mario Harik said in a news release.