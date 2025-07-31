Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
Company EarningsLess than Truckload (LTL)NewsTrucking

First look: XPO Q2 earnings

LTL carrier beats analysts’ expectations again

Todd Maiden
·
XPO will host a call to discuss second-quarter results on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EDT. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • XPO exceeded analysts' earnings expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $1.05, despite a slight year-over-year decrease.
  • While consolidated revenue was flat year-over-year, it surpassed estimates, and the company highlighted improvements in revenue per shipment and yield.
  • XPO's LTL unit showed revenue decline but improved operating ratio, outperforming other legacy carriers amid industry downturn.
  • Despite a slight decrease in European segment margin, XPO's overall performance led to a premarket stock price increase.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

Less-than-truckload carrier XPO again reported earnings results ahead of analysts’ expectations on Thursday ahead of the market open.

XPO (NYSE: XPO) reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.05, which was 6 cents better than the consensus estimate but 7 cents lower year over year. (The adjusted EPS number excluded transaction and restructuring costs.)

Consolidated revenue was flat y/y at $2.08 billion, but outpaced the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion.

“We’re executing at a high level and consistently outperforming the industry, with a strategy that positions us to deliver long-term margin expansion and earnings growth,” CEO Mario Harik said in a news release.

XPO’s LTL unit reported a 2.5% y/y decline in revenue to $1.24 billion. A 6.7% decline in tonnage per day (shipments down 5.1% and weight per shipment down 1.7%) was partially offset by a 4.2% increase in revenue per hundredweight, or yield. (Yield was 6.1% higher y/y excluding fuel surcharges.)

Revenue per shipment and yield increased on a sequential basis, which was in line with management’s guidance.

Table: XPO’s key performance indicators

The segment reported an 82.9% adjusted operating ratio (inverse of operating margin), which was 30 basis points better y/y and 300 bps better than the first quarter. The result was at the top end of management’s guidance.

Purchased transportation expenses (as a percentage of revenue) were down 280 bps y/y as the carrier continues to insource linehaul shipments.

XPO continued to see y/y margin improvement as the rest of the legacy public carriers reported material declines in the quarter (340 bps on average) .

XPO’s European transportation segment reported a 4% y/y increase in revenue to $841 million with an adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization margin of 5.2%, 80 bps lower y/y.

Shares of XPO were up 0.5% in premarket trading on Thursday.

XPO will host a call to discuss second-quarter results on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden:

Todd Maiden

Based in Richmond, VA, Todd is the finance editor at FreightWaves. Prior to joining FreightWaves, he covered the TLs, LTLs, railroads and brokers for RBC Capital Markets and BB&T Capital Markets. Todd began his career in banking and finance before moving over to transportation equity research where he provided stock recommendations for publicly traded transportation companies.