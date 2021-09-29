Five tips for surviving peak season

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about surviving peak season. Caleb Nelson, Chief Revenue Officer at Sifted has 5 tips for making it out ok on the other side.

We’ll learn what happens when a driver abandons his truck and the logistics behind recovering it. Mohammad Banibaker, President at Azmi Freight Inc shares a recent horror story that had his company setting a trap for a truck on the lam.

Melissa Forman, Chief Strategy Officer at TriumphPay talks about how driver and warehouse labor shortages as well as increased costs for materials have throttled supply chain productivity. Find out why there’s no better time than now for trucking to embrace technology.

Sean Richardson, VP of Growth and development at Tallgrass Freight shares what you need to know when dealing with recruiters. How can candidates find the right roles and how can companies find their perfect match?

Charley Dehoney is helping to bring startup accelerator ZEBOX to the U.S.

Plus, we go inside the newsletter to learn how an impending energy crisis will hit supply chains, discuss the strong arm of Amazon’s algorithms, and the guys react to Amazon Astro.

