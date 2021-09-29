  • ITVI.USA
    16,091.650
    77.290
    0.5%
  • OTLT.USA
    2.794
    -0.005
    -0.2%
  • OTRI.USA
    22.340
    -0.090
    -0.4%
  • OTVI.USA
    16,083.000
    87.400
    0.5%
  • TSTOPVRPM.ATLPHL
    2.930
    -0.020
    -0.7%
  • TSTOPVRPM.CHIATL
    3.620
    0.010
    0.3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.DALLAX
    1.330
    -0.040
    -2.9%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXDAL
    3.570
    0.020
    0.6%
  • TSTOPVRPM.PHLCHI
    2.390
    0.070
    3%
  • TSTOPVRPM.LAXSEA
    4.130
    0.020
    0.5%
  • WAIT.USA
    127.000
    0.000
    0%
NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Five tips for surviving peak season

Photo of Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Wednesday, September 29, 2021
1 minute read

On today’s episode Dooner and The Dude are talking about surviving peak season. Caleb Nelson, Chief Revenue Officer at Sifted has 5 tips for making it out ok on the other side. 

We’ll learn what happens when a driver abandons his truck and the logistics behind recovering it. Mohammad Banibaker, President at Azmi Freight Inc shares a recent horror story that had his company setting a trap for a truck on the lam. 

Melissa Forman, Chief Strategy Officer at TriumphPay talks about how driver and warehouse labor shortages as well as increased costs for materials have throttled supply chain productivity. Find out why there’s no better time than now for trucking to embrace technology.

Sean Richardson, VP of Growth and development at Tallgrass Freight shares what you need to know when dealing with recruiters. How can candidates find the right roles and how can companies find their perfect match?

Charley Dehoney is helping to bring startup accelerator ZEBOX to the U.S.

Plus, we go inside the newsletter to learn how an impending energy crisis will hit supply chains, discuss the strong arm of Amazon’s algorithms, and the guys react to Amazon Astro.

Tags
Photo of Timothy Dooner

Timothy Dooner

Dooner is an award-winning content producer and host who is currently creating new podcasts, TV shows, newsletters and multimedia for FreightWaves. In under a year he helped build FreightCasts, the world’s largest logistics and supply chain podcast network in media. Dooner is a 16-year industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. He has worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the supply chain. An accomplished podcaster/producer/host, Dooner has launched over a dozen successful podcasts including the acclaimed supply chain & logistics shows: The Shipping Pod and Consulting Logistics. He is a host and producer on WHAT THE TRUCK?!? FreightWaves Insiders, FreightCasts, and you can wake up with his FreightWaves Morning Minute News Briefs on Alexa, and all podcast platforms. Dooner was a featured speaker at TEDx Chattanooga.

