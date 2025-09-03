Fleetworks’ AI-powered carrier rep stands out from the pack

FleetWorks has proven value from their AI FreightTech solutions and won FreightWaves’ inaugural AI Excellence in Supply Chain award. This accolade acknowledges FleetWorks’ innovative approach to addressing some of the most persistent challenges within freight brokerage and small fleet operations, most notably the intricacies of carrier management and load matching.

Brokers and carriers face a perennial struggle in ensuring efficient, reliable transport of goods. Brokers, in particular, dedicate vast amounts of time to vetting carriers, negotiating rates, and coordinating movements to ensure timely and cost-effective shipments. This was traditionally a labor-intensive process, fraught with inefficiencies and opportunities for disruption. FleetWorks addresses these issues head-on by leveraging cutting-edge AI technologies to streamline operations and enhance performance across the board.

The cornerstone of FleetWorks’ solution is its AI-powered carrier agent, which acts as an ever-present representative for brokers, constantly optimizing the carrier selection process. On the broker side, FleetWorks is akin to an indefatigable carrier rep that tirelessly identifies the best carrier for every load. Their system operates on a scale that no human team could replicate, simultaneously managing millions of carrier relationships and monitoring each load with meticulous precision. This technology allows brokers to lower procurement costs by 1%, significantly benefiting from a 10% increase in booking velocity for their shipments — a testament to the system’s efficiency and effectiveness.

For the carriers, FleetWorks functions as a virtual dispatcher, providing constant support to enhance operational capacity and maximize revenue opportunities. The AI solution finds every possible load, matching carriers with optimal routes and identifying chances to resolve potential issues before they escalate. This is not just theoretical efficiency; since implementing their AI agent, FleetWorks manages over 5,000 trucks, experiencing 30% month-on-month growth and positioning itself to connect with half of all active U.S. carriers by August 2026.