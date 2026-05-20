Fleetworthy debuts connected fleet ecosystem, mobile app at Austin roadshow

AUSTIN— Fleetworthy announced three major platform enhancements during its Customer Roadshow 2026 event held Tuesday in Austin, Texas, as the company continues integrating its safety, compliance, toll management and weigh station bypass services into a single connected ecosystem.

The product launches included a unified cross-platform login experience, a new Centralized Vehicle Management (CVM) capability and the debut of the FleetworthyGO mobile application.

Fleetworthy CEO Tom Fogarty said the upgrades are designed to simplify fleet operations by giving carriers a more centralized view of vehicle compliance, toll management, permitting and weigh station bypass activities.

“Today’s fleets are managing increasing complexity, more vehicles, more drivers, more regulations and more disconnected systems,” Fogarty said during his keynote presentation at the Austin event. “What fleets are asking for is simplicity. They want visibility, they want integration and they want trusted partners that can help them operate more efficiently.”

Fleetworthy is a fleet management software and services provider that helps commercial trucking companies maintain regulatory compliance, streamline toll payments, and bypass weigh stations. According to Fleetworthy’s product roadmap, the unified platform experience gives customers a single sign-on across the company’s technology suite, including safety and compliance products, toll management systems and weigh station bypass services. Fleetworthy Chief Product Officer Shay Demmons said the launches represent a major milestone in the company’s effort to integrate technologies acquired through multiple acquisitions over the past several years. “A lot of companies try to acquire companies and pull them together, and the reality is a lot of assumptions are made into each of those platforms that make it complicated to integrate,” Demmons told FreightWaves during an interview. “For us, this has really been about creating one mission-control experience for customers instead of forcing them to jump between disconnected systems.” The company’s new Centralized Vehicle Management capability is designed to create a single source of truth for vehicle information across Fleetworthy’s various products. Demmons said fleets often struggle with maintaining consistent vehicle records across multiple compliance and operational systems. “If you change a truck number or add a vehicle in one system, historically you’ve had to go update that information everywhere else,” Demmons said. “CVM allows fleets to manage that information one time and have it synchronize across the platform.” Fleetworthy also unveiled FleetworthyGO, a mobile application designed to provide drivers and fleet managers with mobile access to operational and compliance workflows. The mobile app includes tools related to roadside inspections, weigh station bypass notifications and fleet communications. Fogarty said fleets increasingly want operational data and compliance information accessible in real time. “The future of fleet management is connected, mobile and data-driven,” Fogarty said. “Drivers, dispatchers and safety teams all need access to information wherever they are, and they need systems that work together instead of separately.” Executives at the event also emphasized the growing role artificial intelligence and automation are expected to play in fleet operations. Demmons said Fleetworthy is exploring how AI can help fleets prioritize safety and compliance issues faster while reducing administrative burdens. “There’s a tremendous opportunity to use AI to surface the most important issues for fleets instead of forcing safety managers to dig through thousands of data points manually,” Demmons said. The Austin roadshow also featured customer panels and industry discussions focused on trucking safety, regulatory compliance and freight market conditions. Fogarty said customer feedback sessions remain a key part of Fleetworthy’s product strategy. “It’s not a product demo today,” Fogarty said. “It’s a conversation about where we are, where we’re headed and how we can meet your needs better together.” Fleetworthy said the latest enhancements are available immediately for customers across its platform ecosystem. Fleetworthy product launch What it does Key benefits for fleets Executive insights/themes Unified Platform Access Creates a single sign-on and integrated user experience across Fleetworthy’s safety, compliance, toll management and weigh station bypass products. Reduces the need to switch between multiple systems and logins; improves visibility across fleet operations; simplifies day-to-day workflows for safety and operations teams. CEO Tom Fogarty said fleets are increasingly demanding “simplicity,” integration and operational visibility as regulations and operational complexity increase. Centralized Vehicle Management (CVM) Establishes a centralized system for managing vehicle data across the platform. Vehicle information updates automatically synchronize across connected products. Eliminates duplicate data entry; reduces administrative errors; creates a single source of truth for truck and trailer records; improves operational consistency across compliance systems. Shay Demmons said fleets historically had to manually update vehicle records across disconnected systems, creating inefficiencies and data inconsistencies. FleetworthyGO Mobile App Mobile application providing drivers and fleet managers access to operational, compliance and roadside workflows from smartphones and tablets. Gives drivers and safety teams real-time access to compliance tools and operational notifications; supports roadside inspections, bypass alerts and fleet communication workflows. Executives said fleets increasingly want mobile-first operational tools and real-time access to safety and compliance information from anywhere. Fleetworthy’s unveiled three new products at its customer roadshow event on Tuesday in Austin, Texas.