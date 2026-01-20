Flexport launches tariff refund calculator as Supreme Court weighs tariff authority

As U.S. importers wait on a Supreme Court decision that could upend the last year of work with constantly changing tariffs, a new tool from Flexport is offering businesses a way to quantify what has largely been an abstract legal debate: how much money they might actually get back.

Flxport launched a Tariff Refund Calculator, a public-facing tool designed to estimate potential refunds tied to tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). The timing is deliberate. The Supreme Court is weighing a challenge to the federal government’s authority to levy broad tariffs using emergency powers, which is how the tariffs were able to fluctuate so broadly and rapidly in 2025.

“With customers awaiting the ruling, we built this tool to help them scenario-plan,” said Ryan Petersen, Founder and CEO of Flexport. “We can’t predict the Court’s decision, but we can give businesses clearer insight so they’re prepared for whatever comes next.”

For many companies, the case is no longer theoretical. If the Court rules that the tariffs were unlawfully imposed, importers that paid those duties could be eligible for refunds, potentially totaling billions of dollars across industries. The uncertainty lies not just in the ruling itself, but in what comes next: who qualifies, how claims are filed, and whether businesses have the documentation needed to recover funds.