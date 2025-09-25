Flexport unveils tech-driven duty drawback strategy for bigger refunds

Flexport recently spotlighted how technology can help unlock larger duty drawback refunds, urging companies to rethink how they manage claims.

In a recent webinar, Tim Vorderstrasse, Flexport’s head of drawback, and Alex Nederlof, director of customs, outlined how importers and exporters can maximize recoveries while staying compliant.

Vorderstrasse noted that while drawback programs are often slow, Flexport’s technology aims to help streamline the process by preparing applications, collecting documentation, and setting up ongoing programs covering up to five years of transactions. Flexport is a global solutions provider based in San Francisco.

“I think it’s important to know the drawback, it’s not a fast thing,” Vorderstrasse said. “It can be faster and we’re working very hard to make it even faster and more efficient and more complete, more compliant.”