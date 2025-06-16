Florida arrests eight for driver’s license fraud targeting illegal migrants

Eight people, including two state employees, have been arrested in Florida for selling thousands of fraudulent driver’s licenses to undocumented immigrants, including commercial licenses to operate tractor-trailers.

The arrests were announced on Thursday, after a joint investigation by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations, alleging two state workers were issuing licenses without the required testing, in exchange for cash payments arranged through intermediaries.

“Putting untested, unqualified drivers, especially those with commercial licenses, on our roads is an unacceptable risk to every family in the state,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said during a news conference on Thursday.

“These licenses were essentially sold, not earned. That means we have individuals on the road, possibly operating tractor-trailers, who never demonstrated the basic skills to do so safely. It’s not a paperwork issue, it’s a direct threat to highway safety and a betrayal of the public trust.”



