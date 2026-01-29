Florida-based AGX Freight halts operations amid lender dispute

AGX Freight Group has indefinitely suspended operations, citing a dispute with a senior secured lender that restricted its access to working capital.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based freight brokerage and logistics provider said the lender dispute prevented the company from accessing funds needed to support day-to-day operations and forced it to halt business, with all current operations expected to close by Jan. 31.

“AGX FREIGHT is not in default, and we categorically disagree with the lender’s position as it relates to the Company,” Mike Williams, president of AGX Freight, said in a news release issued on Tuesday. “We have sufficient working capital on our balance sheet to fund operations, pay employees, agents, and carriers, and continue delivering value for our customers. The issue is not liquidity — it is accessibility.”

The company said it had spent weeks pursuing interim financing, new capital and an ownership restructuring that would have allowed it to continue operating while the dispute was resolved, but those efforts ultimately failed to prevent the shutdown.