Florida ports prepare for Milton as it becomes Category 5 hurricane

Tampa’s port is bracing for Hurricane Milton as the Category 5 storm rapidly strengthens as it barrels toward the state.

Port Tampa Bay said Sunday afternoon that it was monitoring the storm and working with local and state partners. The port has initiated its weather advisory group to monitor impacts to the port and its waterways.

Milton is expected to bring heavy rains to Florida from Monday through Wednesday night. Forecasters predict 5 to 10 inches of rain will be dumped on portions of the Florida

Peninsula and the Keys, with some areas seeing 15 inches. The rain is forecast to cause considerable flooding, the National Hurricane Center said.



