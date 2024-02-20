FMCSA issues warning after chemical tank ‘rockets’ hundreds of feet

WASHINGTON — Federal regulators “strongly recommend” that owners of certain types of hazardous chemical tanks conduct voluntary tests due to the potential for catastrophic failure based on new test results.

According to an advisory issued jointly by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, concern over the stability of “nurse tanks,” used typically to transport anhydrous ammonia over public roadways and farm fields, stems from an incident in August 2023 at a farm co-op lot.

Failure of a nurse tank manufactured by American Welding and Tank (AWT) “caused the tank shell to ‘rocket’ over 300 feet from its original location,” the agencies stated.