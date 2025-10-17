FMCSA removes five ELDs, warns fleets to switch by Dec. 16

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has removed five electronic logging devices (ELDs) from its list of registered products, citing non-compliance with federal technical standards under the hours-of-service (HOS) rule.

The revoked ELDs are:

All-Ways Track

TMS One

Simple Truck

E Trucking Soft

GPS Trucker

Motor carriers using these devices must immediately discontinue their use and revert to paper logs or compliant logging software to record required HOS data.

FMCSA has given fleets 60 days—until Dec. 16, 2025—to install approved ELDs, after which drivers using the revoked systems will be considered in violation and placed out of service in accordance with Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance criteria.