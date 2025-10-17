FMCSA removes five ELDs, warns fleets to switch by Dec. 16

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) has removed five electronic logging devices (ELDs) from its list of registered products, citing non-compliance with federal technical standards under the hours-of-service (HOS) rule.
The revoked ELDs are:
- All-Ways Track
- TMS One
- Simple Truck
- E Trucking Soft
- GPS Trucker
Motor carriers using these devices must immediately discontinue their use and revert to paper logs or compliant logging software to record required HOS data.
FMCSA has given fleets 60 days—until Dec. 16, 2025—to install approved ELDs, after which drivers using the revoked systems will be considered in violation and placed out of service in accordance with Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance criteria.
FMCSA said the devices were removed from the registered list because they failed to meet one or more of the technical specifications outlined in the ELD rule. The agency noted that if any provider corrects its deficiencies, its device may be reinstated to the list.
So far in 2025, FMCSA has revoked a total of 24 ELDs, the highest annual number since full enforcement began in 2018.
As of Oct. 17, FMCSA lists 1,133 registered ELD devices currently approved for use by U.S. motor carriers.