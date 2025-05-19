FMCSA renews Hollywood exemption on truck driver hiring rules

WASHINGTON — A third-party consortium that manages drug testing for truckers hauling for movie studios has convinced regulators that it can safely continue a less stringent hiring process than that of general freight haulers.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has renewed for an additional five years an exemption granted in 2020 to DISA Entertainment Compliance Solutions (DECS) – doing business then as Motion Picture Compliance Solutions – that allows DECS member carriers to avoid having to conduct a full query of FMCSA’s Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse as part of its initial preemployment screening process for drivers.

Instead, DECS carriers will be allowed to conduct just a limited query of the database to satisfy the preemployment hiring requirement. The exemption expires in 2030.

“FMCSA determined in 2020 that DECS’s process for identifying qualified drivers for member employers is uniquely designed to accommodate safety concerns related to drug and alcohol testing violations,” FMCSA stated in a notice published on Monday.



