FMCSA safety chief joins Scopelitis law firm

Sue Lawless. Credit: FMCSA

WASHINGTON — Former FMCSA Acting Deputy Administrator and Chief Safety Officer Sue Lawless will be joining Indianapolis-based Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson and Feary in October, the law firm announced on Tuesday.

Lawless, who briefly lead FMCSA in an acting role after the resignation of administrator Robin Hutchison in January 2024, will help lead the law firm’s safety practice and will be based in its Washington, D.C. office.

“Sue has been a leader on the front lines in shaping policy and influencing the law within the trucking industry for many years,” said Greg Feary, a Scopelitis partner, in a news release. “Scopelitis is quite fortunate to gain Sue’s superior foresight, skill, and knowledge. She is a perfect addition to our DC office.”

While leading the agency as acting deputy administrator last year, Lawless weighed in on the issue of predatory towing and its effects on trucking in comments filed with the Federal Trade Commission.