FMCSA nominee details safety, enforcement plans

WASHINGTON — FMCSA nominee Derek Barrs told lawmakers that his law enforcement experience will inform his leadership at the agency on a range of issues, including the Trump administration’s recent crackdown on truck drivers who lack skills in speaking and reading English.

“I have been a roadside inspector and have inspected commercial motor vehicles, and understand the difficulty it places on me as the inspector having to communicate with someone who cannot communicate with you,” Barrs testified at his nomination before the Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday.

“If I want to do a full inspection of that vehicle and have to get under and check brakes, I need to be able to communicate with that driver – not only for the sake of roadway safety but for me as the inspector.

“So it’s extremely important for that driver to be able to at least have a conversation, understand the commands, and understand our road signs for safety. That’s where I believe my experience comes into this, understanding the effects on roadside inspection.”