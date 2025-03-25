Trump nominates trucking official to head FMCSA

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has nominated Derek Barrs of Florida to be administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, according to Senate documents published on Tuesday.

Derek Barrs. Credit: Flagler County School Board

Barrs, who was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in October to the School Board of Flagler County, is a member of the American Trucking Associations’ Law Enforcement Advisory Board, as well as a member of the Florida Trucking Association, according to the school board. ATA lists Barrs as working at HNTB Corp.

FMCSA acting Administrator Adrienne Camire abruptly left the agency after less than two weeks in the position.

If confirmed by the Senate, Barrs would become the ninth administrator of FMCSA since it was created in 2000.