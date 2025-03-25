Trump nominates trucking official to head FMCSA

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration has nominated Derek Barrs of Florida to be administrator of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, according to Senate documents published on Tuesday.
Barrs, who was appointed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in October to the School Board of Flagler County, is a member of the American Trucking Associations’ Law Enforcement Advisory Board, as well as a member of the Florida Trucking Association, according to the school board. ATA lists Barrs as working at HNTB Corp.
FMCSA acting Administrator Adrienne Camire abruptly left the agency after less than two weeks in the position.
If confirmed by the Senate, Barrs would become the ninth administrator of FMCSA since it was created in 2000.
“We look forward to working with [Barrs] in advancing the priorities of small business truckers across America, including fighting freight fraud, rolling back unnecessary regulations, and closing regulatory loopholes to ensure the safest truck drivers remain in the industry,” commented Owner-Operator Independent Drivers Association President Todd Spencer in a statement.
“We encourage a swift confirmation in the Senate and look forward to working with Mr. Barrs to improve the safety of our roadways.”
The FMCSA administrator has often spoken on an FMCSA leadership panel at the Mid-America Trucking Show, which starts later this week in Louisville, Ky. FMCSA did not confirm to FreightWaves the agency official speaking on this year’s panel, scheduled for March 27.
FreightWaves correspondent Grace Sharkey will be reporting from the event.
