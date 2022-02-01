FMCSA shuts down Adversity Transport as imminent hazard

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has shut down a Houston-based trucking company after declaring it an imminent hazard to public safety.

Adversity Transport was issued a federal out-of-service order on Jan. 25 forbidding the company to operate intrastate or interstate, after investigators uncovered a variety of safety violations.

“Adversity Transport’s complete and utter disregard for the [federal safety regulations] substantially increases the likelihood of serious injury or death for your drivers and the motoring public if your operations are not discontinued immediately,” the FMCSA said in a statement.

Adversity Transport was listed as having one truck and one driver, according to the FMCSA. It’s not clear what type of freight the carrier hauled.

Adversity Transport violated a standing out-of-service order issued for failing to permit an investigation into its safety fitness.

A subsequent FMCSA review of the one-truck operation’s roadside safety performance record found the motor carrier to be “egregiously noncompliant” with multiple federal safety regulations, including the driving of commercial motor vehicles; parts and accessories necessary for safe operations; drivers’ hours of service; and vehicle maintenance and inspection.

Adversity Transport’s vehicle out-of-service rate is 89%, compared to a national average of 21%, and its driver out-of-service rate is 50%, compared to a national average of 6%, the FMCSA said.

“Adversity Transport fails to ensure its drivers drive safely and its drivers have received numerous citations for violations such as speeding, texting while driving, and being in possession of a controlled substance while driving,” the FMCSA said. “Adversity Transport also fails to ensure its vehicles are safe.”

Failing to comply with federal imminent hazard order could result in penalties of up to $28,142 for each violation.

Adversity Transport could also be assessed penalties of not less than $11,256 for providing transportation in interstate commerce without operating authority registration and up to $15,876 for operating a commercial motor vehicle in interstate commerce without U.S. Department of Transportation number registration.

Adversity Transport was involved in an accident in October 2020 in Texas, according to the FMCSA. There were no fatalities or injuries reported in the incident.

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

‘Freedom Convoy’ in Canada accesses $1M from once-frozen viral fundraiser

Customs and Border Protection terminates lease with Texas seaport

$231M rail project to connect Port of Mobile to central Alabama