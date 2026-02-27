FMCSA spotlights trucking’s multi-million dollar insurance gap

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration has warned Congress that a massive “insurance gap” is leaving the American trucking industry more vulnerable than ever.

In its 2026 quadrennial report to lawmakers, the agency laid out a precarious new reality for the industry: while estimates on the number of active, for-hire interstate property carriers has consolidated to 456,227 since the last report in 2022, the 12 billion tons of freight they move are now subject to a median “nuclear” verdict that has skyrocketed to $51 million (see table).

At the same time, with current federal minimum financial responsibility levels remaining unchanged since 1985 – at $750,000 for the transportation of property – a carrier’s mandated insurance now covers less than 1.5% of a median major award.

2022 report 2026 report Interstate Freight Carriers 702,102 (Nov. 2021) 456,227 (Dec. 2025) Median “Nuclear” Verdict $21M (2020) $51M (2024) Insurance Premiums per Mile $0.074 (2015) $0.102 (2024) Source: FMCSA 2026 report to Congress

According to the FMCSA’s analysis, if the $750,000 requirement had simply kept pace with core inflation, it would be approximately $2.2 million today. When adjusted for medical cost increases, that figure jumps to over $3.7 million.