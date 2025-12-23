30 days to comply: FMCSA details truck broker trustee purge

WASHINGTON — The trucking industry has known since late 2023 that a major shakeup was coming for truck broker financial responsibility, but the exact mechanics of how the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration would handle non-compliant trust providers remained a mystery.

New guidance has provided answers, including establishing a strict 30-day “compliance clock” for brokers caught using ineligible trustees.

Starting January 16, 2026, FMCSA will begin verifying that all BMC-85 trust providers meet updated federal requirements. If the agency determines a provider is no longer eligible to hold these funds – if they lack Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insurance or proper state charters, for example – every broker relying on that provider will be notified.

Once that notification is sent, the stakes are high: