30 days to comply: FMCSA details truck broker trustee purge

WASHINGTON — The trucking industry has known since late 2023 that a major shakeup was coming for truck broker financial responsibility, but the exact mechanics of how the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration would handle non-compliant trust providers remained a mystery.
New guidance has provided answers, including establishing a strict 30-day “compliance clock” for brokers caught using ineligible trustees.
Starting January 16, 2026, FMCSA will begin verifying that all BMC-85 trust providers meet updated federal requirements. If the agency determines a provider is no longer eligible to hold these funds – if they lack Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. insurance or proper state charters, for example – every broker relying on that provider will be notified.
Once that notification is sent, the stakes are high:
- 30-day replacement window: Brokers have exactly 30 days to secure a replacement filing from a qualified surety or trust provider.
- Mandatory electronic transition: Any replacement filing must be submitted electronically via the FMCSA Registration System to automatically replace the old, non-compliant bond.
- Immediate suspension: If a compliant filing isn’t in the system by the end of that 30-day window, the broker’s operating authority will be suspended.
Proof of compliance
For the first time, FMCSA has listed the documents it may demand from providers to verify their status. This includes trust agreements, proof of segregated funds, and regulatory evidence such as FDIC or NCUA [National Credit Union Administration] certificates.
Brokers are urged to contact their current providers “well in advance to verify that they will be compliant and authorized to file and maintain trust agreements with FMCSA,” according to the FAQ.
New fraud reporting tool
While FMCSA asserts in the FAQ it does not act as an intermediary in individual bond claim disputes, the new guidance highlights an updated resource for the industry: the National Consumer Complaint Database has been expanded to allow carriers and shippers to submit formal complaints against property brokers for fraudulent activity or regulatory violations.
