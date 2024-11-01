FMCSA to extend broker financial compliance deadline

WASHINGTON — Three major provisions of a rule aimed at protecting trucking companies against unpaid claims from brokers will have to be pushed back a year due to a delay getting a new online registration system up and running.

The rule, “Broker and Freight Forwarder Financial Responsibility,” which took effect in January, contained five provisions: Two had a compliance deadline set for Jan. 16, 2026, and three had a compliance deadline of Jan. 16, 2025.

But because the new registration system is not expected to be available before Jan. 16, 2025, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration will need to extend the compliance date for the three early provisions to meet the Jan. 16., 2026 compliance date instead “to provide regulated entities time to begin using and familiarizing themselves with the system before compliance is required,” according to a notice posted by FMCSA on Friday.

The new registration system is expected to be ready sometime in 2025.



