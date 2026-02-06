FMCSA taking comments on industry-wide ELD exemption

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is opening the floor for public comment on an exemption request which, if approved, would fundamentally change how truck drivers track their time behind the wheel.

The Federation of Professional Truckers (FOPT) is seeking a broad exemption from current electronic logging device (ELD) requirements, arguing that professional drivers should have the right to choose manual paper logs over digital tracking.

The law currently allows manual logs only for drivers who use them eight days or fewer in a 30-day period, or those operating engines manufactured before the year 2000. The exemption would remove those barriers by allowing any driver or motor carrier – not just FOPT members – the option of using a manual paper logbook for their records of duty requirement.

“Paper logbooks remain enforceable and understood by enforcement officers nationwide,” wrote Micheal Cobb, CEO of FOPT, a non-profit advocacy group based in Ohio, in their petition to FMCSA.