Trucking groups clash over logging driver work hours

WASHINGTON — Large truck carriers and small-business owner-operators are seizing an opportunity opened by the Trump administration to argue their case for keeping or repealing the electronic logging device mandate that has been in force since 2017.

In comments filed with the U.S. Department of Transportation and posted by DOT on Tuesday, the American Trucking Associations highlighted ELDs as an important means of improving compliance with the underlying driver hours-of-service regulations.

“Since the initial December 18, 2017, ELD implementation date, HOS violations such as a driver exceeding allowable driving time have subsequently dropped by more than 50 percent, a clear indication that electronic logging has improved regulatory adherence across the industry,” ATA told DOT, which has been seeking advice from the public on deregulating freight transportation.

ATA, which urged DOT to reject efforts to repeal or weaken the ELD rule based on what it considers misinformation, pointed to arguments made by some who oppose the rule and who ATA says mischaracterize ELD technology.



