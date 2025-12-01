FMCSA overhauls vetting of truckers’ ELDs

WASHINGTON — The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration is revamping its vetting process for electronic logging devices to help eliminate non-compliant equipment used to record truck drivers’ hours-of-service (HOS).

“By strengthening our review process for ELDs, we are ensuring the industry can rely on trusted equipment and that hardworking drivers are prioritizing their health and well-being, so they are best prepared to keep driving America’s economy forward,” said FMCSA Administrator Derek Barrs in a statement released on Monday.

“American families deserve to feel safe sharing a road with semi-trucks, and we want truck drivers to have the best tools to maximize those safety precautions.”

Loopholes in the previous system made it easier to register sub-standard devices or re-register those that had been revoked, according to FMCSA, which has led to repeated revocations along with “costly, inconvenient replacements” for motor carriers, the agency noted.