For-Hire Trucking Index shows fourth month of volume declines

The for-hire trucking industry faced its fourth consecutive month of declining volumes in June, according to ACT Research’s For-Hire Trucking Index. The diffusion index is based on a survey of carriers and measures the degree and direction of changes in their operational statistics. A reading above 50 shows growth; below 50 is degradation.

The Volume Index posted a seasonally adjusted 41.5 in June, down from 42.5 in May. This downturn stems from tariff-related effects, particularly the early April tariffs and persistent overcapacity, extending the current freight market downcycle.

Volumes are expected to improve, with the release noting, “Volumes should improve in July and August following the tariff reprieve, but the pull-forwards in freight demand in the first half of the year will result in paybacks.”

Particularly noteworthy is the Driver Availability Index, which tightened to 47.9 from 50.9, the first deterioration in driver supply in 38 months. “Given the duration of the downturn, current uncertainty, and a weaker freight outlook due to tariffs, we would expect the driver market to continue to tighten in the near term,” the report notes. “While a tighter driver supply is a potential catalyst for a new cycle, demand is needed too.”