Former CEO of ATA Thomas Donohue dies at 86

Former American Trucking Associations CEO and President Thomas J. Donohue, hailed as “a powerful voice for all businesses, employers and their employees,” died Monday. He was 86 years old.

Donohue served as the ATA leader from 1984 through 1997, when he left the role for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Donohue was remembered for his role as a passionate advocate for business and an esteemed mentor.

“Tom was a powerful voice for all businesses, employers and their employees,” ATA President and CEO Chris Spear said in a statement.

“His time as President and CEO of the American Trucking Associations cemented his unyielding commitment to our industry. He was a persuasive leader, a personal mentor to me and a dear friend. Tom leaves the world better than when he entered it.”



