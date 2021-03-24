Former Cisco exec Bostrom joins Samsara’s board of directors

San Francisco-based Samsara recently announced Sue Bostrom as the latest addition to the company’s board of directors.

Bostrom formerly served as the chief marketing officer at Cisco Systems, where she was responsible for developing and communicating the company’s vision and strategy through branding, advertising and product marketing.

“Sue brings deep expertise across marketing and sales, having shaped the international go-to-market strategy for multi-category companies like Cisco,” Sanjit Biswas, Samsara’s CEO and co-founder, said in a release. “That’s just the type of experience Samsara needs as we continue our rapid expansion into new industries, geographies and technologies.”

Bostrom joins Samsara board members Marc Andreessen, Hemant Taneja, Jonathan Chadwick, Sue Wagner, Biswas and company co-founder John Bicket.

“Samsara is in the rare position to become a category-defining brand in the $8 trillion market of industrial operations,” Bostrom said in a release. “Helping to shape and guide a company that can digitally transform industries that are so critical to our global economy is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Bostrom has also held leadership positions with Cisco’s Internet Business Solutions Group as well as FTP Software, National Semiconductor and McKinsey & Company. She also serves on the boards of ServiceNow, Nutanix and Anaplan.

Samsara provides software and sensors to monitor and manage commercial fleets and industrial operations, with customers in the energy, food and beverage, construction and manufacturing, and transportation industries.

Bostrom’s appointment comes as Samsara continues to scale rapidly, recently surpassing $300 million run-rate subscription revenue and 20,000 customers globally. The company also recently announced several new product lines, including Site Visibility and equipment monitoring.

