Samsara hits milestone with $300M run rate

San Francisco-based Samsara announced Thursday it has surpassed more than $300 million in run-rate subscription revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Jan. 30.

Company officials said the milestone in run-rate subscription was achieved in five years with an annual growth rate of 80%.

Samsara provides software and sensors to monitor and manage commercial fleets and industrial operations, with customers in the energy, food and beverage, construction and manufacturing, and transportation industries.

“These industries represent 40% of U.S. GDP and have been largely overlooked by the tech industry,” Sanjit Biswas, Samsara co-founder and CEO, said in a release. “Over the past year, we have seen customers accelerate their adoption of technologies that provide real-time visibility, remote coaching and workflows and technology integrations that are more critical than ever in the current environment. We are in the early stages of unlocking the power of IoT data to help our customers transform their businesses through smarter operations.”

Samsara’s software aims to allow companies to connect their fleets, equipment and sites within one integrated platform, where they can analyze data about safety, location, utilization, maintenance, compliance, and energy and fuel efficiency.

The information gathered aims to allow Samsara’s clients to quickly address issues in real time, manage maintenance requirements and provide valuable context for different situations.

Company officials said other recent milestones achieved by the company in the last fiscal year include surpassing 20,000 customers, creating new product solutions such as Site Visibility and adding seven new patents.

Samsara also released more than 200 features in the past year, such as Samsara Fleet app, EV solutions and accessibility reports, and it onboarded more than 400 channel and integration partners this year, including Nationwide, Volvo Trucks North America and Mack Trucks, Ford, Penske, Navistar, FleetCor, AssetWorks, and Thermo King.

Samsara was founded in 2015. The Samsara team is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in Atlanta, London and San Jose, California.

