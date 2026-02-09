Former FMCSA chief Mullen will head Truckload Carriers

Jim Mullen, who served a stint as the interim head of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, is going to be the next president of the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA).

Mullen will be replacing Jim Ward, who has announced his retirement. Mullen will take over the role April 6, but will be present at the group’s annual meeting in Orlando that begins February 28.

Mullen served at FMCSA between 2018 to 2020, After serving as general counsel, Mullen became one in the series of acting administrators (which means not confirmed by the Senate) who headed the agency following the 2019 resignation of Raymond Martinez. Mullen was followed by acting directors Wylie Deck and Meera Joshi.