Forward Air adds drayage outpost to serve Port Newark

Forward Air announced Monday it has expanded its intermodal operations again.

The Greeneville, Tennessee-based asset-light transportation provider said it is adding a drayage operation in Linden, New Jersey, to serve Port Newark.

The new location for Forward (NASDAQ: FWRD) will be served out of its existing less-than-truckload facility in the area in conjunction with the operation of a nearby container drop yard. The service will then move into a new building in a few months. Forward expects to increase transloading efficiencies and improve service times for customers in the market.

With this location Forward now has 30 intermodal terminals in its network.

“Customer demand continues to drive growth within our intermodal business,” Chairman, President and CEO Tom Schmitt said in a news release. “The partnerships we build with our customers and the local communities in North America are an important part of our growth strategy.”

A total of 35 jobs, including drivers, will be required to run the site.





Forward has been acquiring intermodal drayage operators in recent years. It added an Alabama-based depot, drayage and trucking services provider in November.

Forward Intermodal generated more than $400 million in revenue last year, which is just part of Forward’s $2 billion freight platform.

The company has also been growing its less-than-truckload terminal network and acquired expedited LTL provider Land Air Express earlier this year.

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

