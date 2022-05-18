Fox Logistics expands offering with freight automation platform Boxton

Asset-based 3PL Fox Logistics announced Wednesday the acquisition of freight automation platform Boxton. The deal expands Fox Logistics’ freight capabilities globally to include ocean and air services.

San Diego-based Boxton’s platform automates freight quotes via artificial intelligence and API connectivity. The deal is expected to add 150 global customers to the Fox Logistics network, growing its customer base by 500%.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

“Boxton’s freight automation platform increases associate capacity by fivefold and elevates our customers’ user experience by meeting them where they already work, whether that’s Slack, Microsoft Teams or email,” said Fox Logistics CEO Matt Lawrence. “We’re excited about the relationships Boxton has with ocean and air freight carriers, and we’re going to continue to expand those relationships. This is the future of freight.”

Starke, Florida-based Fox Logistics’ AI capabilities allow users to get a quote in minutes by scanning emails and PDFs. The company’s platform provides visibility into ground, air and ocean shipments for retailers and manufacturers of all sizes. Shippers are able to consolidate and track orders in real time.

Boxton’s customers are expected to benefit from more competitive freight rates given Fox Logistics’ direct relationships with carriers.

“We started Boxton to help the most innovative companies in the world better manage complex shipments so that they can focus on growth,” said Warren Kucker, Boxton founder. “Fox Logistics’ ingenuity, focus on customer service and deep supplier relationships will continue to steward supply chains to the next level.”

More FreightWaves articles by Todd Maiden

