Freight Alley expands with Scout Freight

Scout Freight is the newest logistics company to expand Freight Alley. The brokerage, with headquarters in Dalton, Georgia, and an office in downtown Chattanooga, Tennessee, was founded by logistics veterans Elliot Scott, George Yates and Matt Moore.

The founding team launched Scout Freight after years of working together at U.S. Xpress and among other companies. One advantage the founders bring is decades of experience from large organizations. Creating a new freight brokerage from scratch allowed them the opportunity to move fast and try things that would be difficult for larger companies to pull off.

“We’ve been in big corporate organizations. They’ve been at Covenant and Shaw, and wanted to do something a little bit different,” said Elliot Scott, head of people at Scout Freight, in an interview with FreightWaves. “We want to be nimble. We want to have control of how we run our business. We want to get away from some of the bureaucracy and just create a fun culture.”

Scout Freight employs a distinctive hybrid operating model that blends Chicago split and cradle-to-grave approaches to freight management. This flexible system allows the brokerage to adapt to diverse customer requirements while maintaining a strong focus on customer ownership over freight.