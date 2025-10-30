Freight and manufacturing layoffs sweep across supply chain

Amazon, Target lead latest cuts
Amazon and Target are the largest names in the latest round of layoffs.
Amazon confirmed plans to cut around 14,000 corporate positions—with reports suggesting the total could reach 30,000—as part of a global restructuring tied to AI-driven automation and efficiency. Target announced it will eliminate 1,800 corporate roles, including about 1,000 active layoffs, in an effort to simplify operations and reduce costs.
Manufacturing contractions ripple across key states
In the manufacturing and industrial sector, closures and consolidations have hit several regions:
- California: Beverage co-packer Manna Beverages is eliminating 638 jobs in Anaheim, while packaging recycler rPlanet Earth is cutting 178 positions in Los Angeles. Food producer Bumble Bee Foods shed 56 jobs, and Leprino Foods plans to close its Lemoore East cheese plant, affecting 300 workers. Packaging maker Dart Container laid off 175 in Corona.
- Texas: Rubber producer Lion Elastomers will close its Orange facility, cutting 100 jobs, while Yang Ming Corp. is closing its Houston customer-service center, affecting 118 employees.
- Florida: Window and door maker PGT Industries is cutting 442 positions in Hialeah and Medley, and logistics operator ID Logistics will eliminate 174 jobs in St. Petersburg.
- Georgia: Flooring manufacturer Mannington Mills will close three plants and cut 200 jobs, while Saddle Creek Logistics plans to lay off 128 workers in Newnan after losing a key contract.
- Wisconsin: Dairy producer Saputo Cheese USA will lay off 240 employees as part of a consolidation plan, and Wausau Equipment Co. will cut 67 workers amid declining construction demand.
Auto and parts suppliers under strain
The auto sector continues to shed jobs as electric-vehicle investments collide with weaker consumer demand.
In Michigan, Autokiniton is closing a Detroit stamping plant and cutting 133 jobs, IAC Alma will eliminate 246, and Dana Thermal Products is closing its Auburn Hills facility with 200 layoffs.
Tenneco has reduced 82 positions in Tennessee, while Federal-Mogul Motorparts shut down its Boaz, Alabama plant, affecting 82 workers.
Logistics and warehousing also retrenching
Freight operators and third-party logistics providers are trimming payrolls as contract volumes fall:
- Averitt Express is cutting 193 positions in Alabama following the end of a Mercedes-Benz contract.
- Allen Distribution is closing an Allentown, Pennsylvania facility and laying off 70 workers, and CBJ Logistics plans to eliminate 101 jobs in Philadelphia.
- 360x Logistics, an Amazon Delivery Service Partner, is closing its Wisconsin warehouse and cutting 59 employees.