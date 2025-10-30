Freight and manufacturing layoffs sweep across supply chain

Amazon, Target lead latest cuts

Amazon and Target are the largest names in the latest round of layoffs.



Amazon confirmed plans to cut around 14,000 corporate positions—with reports suggesting the total could reach 30,000—as part of a global restructuring tied to AI-driven automation and efficiency. Target announced it will eliminate 1,800 corporate roles, including about 1,000 active layoffs, in an effort to simplify operations and reduce costs.

Manufacturing contractions ripple across key states

In the manufacturing and industrial sector, closures and consolidations have hit several regions: