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Freight Broker Data: How Your Tech Could Lead to Lawsuits

FreightWaves Staff
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Digital freight brokers relying on automation might be creating a data trail that could be used against them in court. Cassandra Gaines, founder and CEO of Carrier Assure, discusses how collected data can prove brokers knew about risks but failed to act, potentially leading to significant liability. Learn what data points matter, which to monitor, and how to protect your operations.

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The day before F3. Every compliance issue you face - fraud exposure, carrier liability, FMCSA rules, cargo theft, insurance gaps - navigated by attorneys and operators defining best practices in a changing industry.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
Awards F3 Awards Dinner Oct 26 • The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN

The night before F3. FreightTech100 companies honored. FreightTech 25 and Shipper of Choice winners revealed live. Cocktail reception into dinner and live music - 300 industry leaders in one purpose-built room.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now
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Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.

The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now

FreightWaves Staff