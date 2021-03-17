Freight delivered at 700mph – WHAT THE TRUCK?!?

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude are talking about a Netherlands company that is trying to move freight at 700 mph via hyperloop and how one author’s career journey as the first American woman to work at the Tokyo headquarters of Honda Motor Co. helped change culture. We also break down the LTL and contract markets … are they a dumpster fire, and we learn how one brokerage helped revolutionize Tajiguas Landfill’s green future.

Plus, San Pedro Bay congestion recedes to Christmas Eve level, DOT study predicts no mass layoffs from driverless trucks, Great Lakes Petroleum Transportation files Chapter 11, and we go inside the newsletter.

They’re joined by special guests:

Mars Geuze, co-founder/COO, and Stan de Caluwe, business developer Cargo, Hardt Hyperloop — At Hardt, Geuze is responsible for the collaboration with stakeholders worldwide to develop hyperloop routes and standardize hyperloop technologies. Before co-founding Hardt Hyperloop, Geuze led the technical team of Delft Hyperloop, winning Elon Musk’s SpaceX Hyperloop Pod Competition by successfully testing the first hyperloop in cooperation with over 75 private and public partners.

Laura Kriska, cross-cultural consultant and author, “THE ACCIDENTAL OFFICE LADY” — When she was just 22 years old, Kriska became the first American woman to work in the Tokyo headquarters of Honda Motor Co. On her first day, she was asked to trade her cream-colored Liz Claiborne suit for an ugly blue polyester uniform, which was the beginning of many “us-versus-them” rules. Kriska quickly learned how to build connections across differences of language, ethnicity, race and gender to create a WE approach.

Brett Suma, chief executive officer at Loadsmith — By sourcing a fleet of CNG trucks, Loadsmith helps transform Santa Barbara County’s landfill into a sustainable long-term solution. Suma shares with us how this was accomplished.

Chris Peckham, vice president of operations, Freight+ — The Good Will Hunting of supply chain brings his vast career knowledge to the show. Peckham has worked for some of the heaviest hitters in transportation, including Wayfair, The Adidas Group, SharkNinja and Clean Harbors.

