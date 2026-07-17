Freight M&A: Why is Private Equity ‘Bullish’ on the Next 18 Months?

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Despite a recent slowdown, the freight M&A market is buzzing with excitement. Investment banking director Eddie Zukowski explains why he’s bullish on the next 12-18 months, driven by macroeconomic stability, recovering freight rates, and a massive $2 trillion capital logjam from private equity. Discover what’s hot, what’s not, and how hybrid operating models are becoming the sweet spot for successful deals. Plus, get insights into what truly drives valuations and how business owners can prepare for future exits.

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