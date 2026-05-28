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Freight market pushes another wave of trucking firms into bankruptcy

Regional carriers, oilfield haulers and 3PLs all appeared in bankruptcy courts during May

Noi Mahoney
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Carriers in Illinois, Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma were among the companies filing Chapter 7 liquidations and Chapter 11 restructurings during the past month.(Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

Another wave of trucking and logistics companies sought bankruptcy protection during May as carriers across the U.S. continued grappling with erratic freight demand, soft spot rates and elevated operating costs.

More than 20 trucking-related companies filed either Chapter 7 liquidation or Chapter 11 restructuring cases during the past 30 days, according to bankruptcy filings compiled by FreightWaves.

The filings ranged from small owner-operators with only one or two trucks to larger regional carriers and logistics providers with millions of dollars in liabilities.

Among the most notable Chapter 7 cases was the final liquidation of Georgia-based Standard Forwarding Freight, a 92-year-old regional trucking company that abruptly shut down operations late last year. The carrier operated 14 terminals across the Midwest and employed 230 drivers with a fleet of 302 trucks hauling automotive parts and industrial freight.

Several smaller carriers also filed for Chapter 7 liquidation during May, including Illinois-based Bolt Carriers Inc., Indiana-based Dukay Trucking LLC, Florida carrier YMT Line Transport Inc., and Bull Trans LLC in Pennsylvania.

Additional Chapter 7 filings included California-based Linces Trucking LLC, Michigan carrier ZA Trucking LLC, California 3PL JSL Trucking Inc., Arizona freight brokerage Tena Logistics US Inc., Olgas Transportation Company and Best Roadway Logistics Inc. in Illinois.

Oilfield hauler among largest Chapter 11 filings

One of the largest restructuring filings came from Bullet Energy Services LLC, an Oklahoma-based oilfield transportation company specializing in energy-sector logistics.

The company filed for Chapter 11 protection on May 13 in the Eastern District of Oklahoma, listing estimated assets between $1 million and $10 million and liabilities ranging from $10 million to $50 million. Court records showed the company had between 100 and 199 creditors.

Bullet Energy Services continues operating as a debtor-in-possession while restructuring. The company operates 32 trucks and employs 60 drivers, according to FMCSA records.

Other Chapter 11 filings included Ohio-based Platinum Express Inc., Illinois carrier Direct Motor Lines Inc., Tennessee-based Steven Mccanless Trucking Inc., and McAllen, Texas-based MAR Enterprises LLC.

MAR Enterprises reported operating nine power units and nine drivers while logging more than 1.4 million miles annually hauling general freight, produce and paper products.

SONAR’s Carrier Net Revocations—which measure how many truckload operators (businesses) are exiting the industry—have remained unseasonably elevated throughout the first half of the year. 

As of Wednesday, the current pace of exits is 31% higher than during the same period in 2025. New authority issuances have fallen 22% in recent weeks as federal and state enforcement measures and processes may be creating additional barriers to entry.

SONAR’s Carrier Details Net Revocations (CDNR.USA) shows that the e U.S. truckload market remains a challenging landscape for many carriers and 3PLs, with demand still too low to support stable business operations. To learn more about SONAR, click here.   

Small fleets continue facing pressure

Many of the bankruptcy filings involved small fleets with fewer than 10 trucks, highlighting how difficult the current freight environment remains for smaller operators.

Arkansas-based BNL Enterprises Inc. filed for Chapter 11 protection while operating only three power units and three drivers. The company reported traveling just 10,000 miles during 2025.

JN Griffin Trucking LLC, a logging transportation company in Arkansas, filed for Chapter 11 protection on May 22 while operating two trucks and employing two drivers.

North Carolina-based T & T Hauling and Transport LLC also sought Chapter 11 protection while continuing local dump truck operations hauling rock, sand, dirt and asphalt in the Raleigh-Durham region.

Additional Chapter 11 filings included Alabama logging and timber hauling company Turner Services LLC, Illinois-based Trans Express Lines Inc., Georgia carrier JXC Enterprises LLC and Indianapolis-based AM Logistics Inc., a third-party logistics provider affiliated with Team Worldwide.

AM Logistics reported operating four to six power units and approximately 350,000 miles of commercial operations during 2025 prior to filing for bankruptcy protection on May 27.

The growing number of bankruptcy filings comes as the trucking industry continues navigating a prolonged freight recession that has squeezed margins for many small and midsize carriers since 2023.

While freight volumes have shown some signs of stabilization in recent months, many operators continue facing pressure from elevated insurance costs, equipment expenses, driver wages and softer pricing conditions across the truckload market.

CompanyLocationTrucks/Power UnitsDriversBankruptcy TypeReason/Notes
Standard Forwarding FreightGeorgia/Midwest regional operations302 trucks230 driversChapter 7Abruptly suspended operations amid prolonged freight downturn; liquidation finalized May 7.
Dukay Trucking LLCGary, Indiana6 tractorsN/AChapter 7Filed amid severe, prolonged freight industry downturn.
Bolt Carriers Inc.Elk Grove Village, Illinois3 trucks3 driversChapter 7Court filings did not specify reason.
YMT Line Transport Inc.Ocala, Florida2 trucks2 driversChapter 7Previously dissolved corporation before bankruptcy filing.
Bull Trans LLCPennsylvania2 trucks2 driversChapter 7Court filings listed limited assets and liabilities; reason not specified.
Linces Trucking LLCOntario, California1 truck1 driverChapter 7Court filings did not specify reason.
ZA Trucking LLCMichigan1 truck1 driverChapter 7Court filings did not specify reason.
JSL Trucking Inc.Southern CaliforniaN/AN/AChapter 73PL provider; reason not specified.
Tena Logistics US Inc.Casa Grande, ArizonaN/AN/AChapter 7Freight brokerage; reason not specified.
Olgas Transportation CompanyIllinoisN/AN/AChapter 7Court filings did not specify reason.
Best Roadway Logistics Inc.IllinoisN/AN/AChapter 7Court filings did not specify reason.
Bullet Energy Services LLCMarietta, Oklahoma32 trucks60 driversChapter 11Restructuring amid financial distress in oilfield services sector.
Platinum Express Inc.Dayton, Ohio23 trucks23 driversChapter 11Court filings did not specify reason.
Direct Motor Lines Inc.Clarendon Hills, Illinois22 leased tractors2 driversChapter 11Court filings did not specify reason.
Steven Mccanless Trucking Inc.Columbia, Tennessee15 power units13 driversChapter 11Facing legal challenges including breach-of-contract litigation.
MAR Enterprises LLCMcAllen, Texas9 power units9 driversChapter 11Court filings did not specify reason.
BNL Enterprises Inc.Pea Ridge, Arkansas3 power units3 driversChapter 11Significant operational decline and low mileage activity.
JN Griffin Trucking LLCGurdon, Arkansas2 trucks2 driversChapter 11Court filings did not specify reason.
T & T Hauling and Transport LLCWendell, North Carolina1 power unitN/AChapter 11Active local hauling business; operating authority listed as not authorized.
Turner Services LLCChatom, Alabama13 power units13 driversChapter 11Restructuring while continuing timber hauling operations.
Trans Express Lines Inc.Clarendon Hills, Illinois3 trucks3 driversChapter 11Court filings did not specify reason.
JXC Enterprises LLCPowder Springs, GeorgiaN/AN/AChapter 11Court filings did not specify reason.
AM Logistics Inc.Indianapolis, Indiana4-6 power unitsN/AChapter 113PL/freight forwarding provider restructuring operations.

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Noi Mahoney

Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com