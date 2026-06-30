Freight Markets Explode: Will Spot Rates Continue Record Surge?

The freight market is officially in its ‘Super Bowl’ moment as spot rates surge and demand spikes. Ahead of the July 4th holiday, freight volumes are stacking up, leading to unprecedented volatility. We break down the dynamics, why contract rates are lagging, and what shippers can expect for the second half of 2026.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now