Freight Payments: Why This 120-Year-Old Bank Has the Edge

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Discover how Cass, a 120-year-old financial institution, stands apart in the freight payments landscape. EVP Tony Urban explains why being a federally regulated bank offers unparalleled advantages in payment security, fraud prevention, and working capital solutions, especially for enterprise shippers. Learn how Cass navigates market cycles and leverages technology like AI to provide disciplined, transparent, and invaluable services to the logistics industry.

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