Freight Payments: Why This 120-Year-Old Bank Has the Edge

Discover how Cass, a 120-year-old financial institution, stands apart in the freight payments landscape. EVP Tony Urban explains why being a federally regulated bank offers unparalleled advantages in payment security, fraud prevention, and working capital solutions, especially for enterprise shippers. Learn how Cass navigates market cycles and leverages technology like AI to provide disciplined, transparent, and invaluable services to the logistics industry.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now