Freight Profitability: Why Machines Outperform Humans in Fleet Optimization

Discover why focusing solely on miles per truck misses critical profitability opportunities. Jake Dettmer of Optimal Dynamics explains how advanced decision automation and “forward yield” optimization help fleets maximize revenue per hour across their entire network, securing better margins even in tight markets. Learn why machines are set to outperform human decision-making in complex freight optimization.
Summary unavailable.
Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now