Freight Recession Over? Bloomberg Analyst on Trucking Market & Stocks

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Bloomberg Intelligence’s Lee Klaskow dives deep into the state of the freight market, explaining how structural changes like federal mandates are elongating traditional trucking cycles. Discover why truckload and LTL stocks are soaring, what owner-operators and brokers expect for rates, and the impact of the Montgomery case on industry consolidation. Klaskow also shares his outlook on Q2 earnings and which companies are best positioned for long-term growth.

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