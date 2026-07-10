Freight Recession Over? Bloomberg Analyst on Trucking Market & Stocks

Bloomberg Intelligence’s Lee Klaskow dives deep into the state of the freight market, explaining how structural changes like federal mandates are elongating traditional trucking cycles. Discover why truckload and LTL stocks are soaring, what owner-operators and brokers expect for rates, and the impact of the Montgomery case on industry consolidation. Klaskow also shares his outlook on Q2 earnings and which companies are best positioned for long-term growth.
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Supply Chain AI Symposium
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.
F3: Future of Freight Festival
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.
Past the hype. Join operators, founders, and enterprise leaders figuring out how to deploy AI in supply chain.The Old Post • Chicago, IL Register Now
Industry-defining keynotes, rapid-fire technology demos, and industry leaders networking in experiences across Chattanooga - plus the inaugural F3 Awards Dinner featuring the FreightTech and Shipper of Choice reveals.The Signal at Chattanooga Choo Choo • Chattanooga, TN Register Now