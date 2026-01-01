Freight winners in 2026 will build for disruption, uShip CEO says

After years of volatility driven by geopolitical shocks, labor shortages and sudden capacity swings, freight markets are entering a new phase where disruption is no longer an exception — it’s the operating environment.

That means companies planning for 2026 must rethink resilience, cost control and technology adoption, according to Sean Wu, CEO of uShip, who spoke with FreightWaves about how shippers can position themselves for the next phase of the cycle.

“The biggest key to running a successful supply chain in 2026 is designing for adaptability, not certainty,” Wu said. “The most common mistake companies make is treating disruptions as temporary roadblocks rather than ongoing operating conditions. In 2026, success will depend on how quickly businesses can respond when parts of their network break, and whether they’ve built broad, flexible access to capacity that allows them to execute without delay.”

Austin, Texas-based uShip operates an online freight marketplace connecting shippers with a broad network of carriers, from independent owner-operators to large fleets and brokers.