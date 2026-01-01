Freight winners in 2026 will build for disruption, uShip CEO says

After years of volatility driven by geopolitical shocks, labor shortages and sudden capacity swings, freight markets are entering a new phase where disruption is no longer an exception — it’s the operating environment.
That means companies planning for 2026 must rethink resilience, cost control and technology adoption, according to Sean Wu, CEO of uShip, who spoke with FreightWaves about how shippers can position themselves for the next phase of the cycle.
“The biggest key to running a successful supply chain in 2026 is designing for adaptability, not certainty,” Wu said. “The most common mistake companies make is treating disruptions as temporary roadblocks rather than ongoing operating conditions. In 2026, success will depend on how quickly businesses can respond when parts of their network break, and whether they’ve built broad, flexible access to capacity that allows them to execute without delay.”
Austin, Texas-based uShip operates an online freight marketplace connecting shippers with a broad network of carriers, from independent owner-operators to large fleets and brokers.
Resilience shifts from prediction to flexibility
Wu said supply chain disruption has become structural, not cyclical, driven by factors ranging from cyberattacks and labor constraints to geopolitical instability. With disturbances rising 38% this year, companies can no longer rely on forecasting alone to protect their operations.
“The reality is, no business can avoid interference from external factors, but they can control their approach — especially when moving large, oversized, or hard-to-handle items that can’t be easily rerouted or warehoused at scale,” he said. “Instead of trying to predict the next disruption and get ahead of it, businesses will need to lead with flexibility, adopting real-time freight strategies that enable quick adaptation.”
Wu outlined three core principles he believes will define resilient supply chains:
- Diversification: Blending contract freight with on-demand capacity, including smaller fleets and owner-operators, helps shippers recover faster when disruptions hit.
- Visibility and speed: Teams empowered to reroute shipments in hours, rather than waiting through layers of approvals, outperform slower competitors.
- Stronger carrier relationships: Transparent pricing, reliable communication and faster payment cycles build trust — an advantage when capacity tightens or freight requires specialized handling.
Cost pressure will force efficiency, not rate squeezing
Managing freight costs in 2026 will be less about pushing rates lower and more about eliminating inefficiencies, Wu said.
Spot market volatility has become commonplace. Wu pointed to an 8% spike in truckload spot rates excluding fuel costs between Nov. 19 and Dec. 4 as an example of how abruptly capacity constraints can reprice the market. Weather-related disruptions this winter and beyond are expected to keep pressure on available capacity.
“In 2026, managing rising costs will focus less on squeezing rates and more on reducing inefficiency,” Wu said. “Centralized, technology-enabled capacity matching, especially models that surface excess capacity already on the road, will be essential to lowering transport costs and transit time.”
Rather than focusing solely on price, Wu said shippers should lean on centralized, technology-enabled capacity matching — especially tools that surface excess capacity already on the road.
“This is an even bigger priority for big, bulky freight that can’t be easily consolidated or rerouted when capacity is tight,” he said.
Autonomous trucks will arrive incrementally, not overnight
Wu expects continued experimentation with autonomous trucks, ships and drones in 2026, but cautioned against expecting sweeping, near-term disruption.
Adoption will likely center on hybrid models, where autonomous technology supports long-haul or hub-to-hub lanes while human drivers remain essential for first- and last-mile moves.
“Real-world freight is inherently complex,” Wu said. “The most scalable innovation comes from digital platforms that reduce friction, increase visibility, and better match freight with available capacity.”
Digital freight platforms, Wu said, are best positioned to integrate autonomous capacity as it becomes commercially viable because they already connect shippers to broad, flexible carrier networks.
“For autonomous trucks, the biggest near-term progress will remain focused on lane-based and hub-to-hub use cases, where automation can support long-haul efficiency amid ongoing labor constraints,” Wu said. “At the same time, these technologies will still rely on broader, flexible networks of human drivers to handle first- and last-mile delivery.”
Designing supply chains for adaptability
Wu said everything from inflation to interest rates to potential demand volatility could affect shipping costs and volumes across supply chains in 2026.
“Higher financing costs suppress inventory builds and soften freight volumes, while inflation pressures push shippers to rethink supply chain design and supplier geography,” he said. “As margins tighten, companies become more willing to test alternative routes, carriers and cross-border strategies — with U.S.–Mexico trade expected to play a significant role in stabilizing freight demand in 2026 as nearshoring accelerates.”