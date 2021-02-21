Freightliner M2 Business Class trucks recalled for transmission fluid leak

Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA) is recalling 16,623 Freightliner M2 Business Class trucks in the U.S. and Canada because a transmission fluid leak could make roads slick and increase the potential for crashes.

DTNA said in a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) that about 5% of the 2014-2019 models could have a condition in which the retaining clip that connects the transmission oil cooler line to the in-tank oil cooler may fail. That could lead to a possible transmission fluid leak.

No crashes or injuries were reported.

Connection to in-tank oil cooler could fail

On some of the 15,835 vehicles in the U.S., the retaining clip that engages the transmission oil cooler line connection to the in-tank oil cooler may fail. That would allow the transmission fluid cooler hose to disengage, which may allow fluid to leak. The leak should be detectable. But it is possible for a rapid leak to occur before a driver would detect it and move the truck off the road.

If a rapid loss of undetected transmission fluid leaked while the truck was moving, it could result in a vehicle hitting the fluid and losing control.

Freightliner dealers will remove the retaining clip that engages the transmission fluid cooler lines at the radiator tank. It will be replaced free of charge by a collar and clamp connection.

Customers and dealers will be notified of the recall April 5. The NHTSA recall number is 21V-067. The Transport Canada recall number covering 788 vehicles can be found here.

