NewsWHAT THE TRUCK?!?

Freight’s data problem – WTT

Timothy Dooner Timothy Dooner Follow on Twitter Friday, April 9, 2021
0 45 1 minute read

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude take a look at some of the issues with innovation and adoption of FreightTech in ’21; HubTran talks about its deal with TriumphPay; Burger Wars: Impossible vs. Beyond vs. Open Nature; Redwood recounts its first quarter; and the story behind the WTT championship belt.

Plus, Port of Long Beach smashes container records in March; staged accidents targeted by new coalition that includes ATA; skeptical judge acquits trucker caught with heroin at Canadian border; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Eric Rempel, chief innovation officer, and Michael Reed, chief product officer, Redwood Logistics; Leo Gorodinski, CTO, Alvys; Josh Asbury, vice president, 3PL and broker, HubTran; Matt Walsh, founder, TrophySmack; and Mike Baudendistel, market expert, FreightWaves.

Dooner is currently creating new podcast, radio, video, and multimedia content for FreightWaves. He is also a TEDx speaker. Dooner, a 16-year supply chain industry veteran who has held directors positions in operations, sales, consulting, and marketing. Having worked with FedEx, Reebok, Adidas, L.L. Bean, Hasbro, Louis Vuitton, and many more high level clients across the full spectrum of the field. You can watch and listen to him on WHAT THE TRUCK?!?, FreightWaves Morning Minute, FreightWaves Insiders podcasts, and FreightWaves Radio on SiriusXM's Roaddog Trucking.

