Freight’s data problem – WTT

On today’s episode, Dooner and The Dude take a look at some of the issues with innovation and adoption of FreightTech in ’21; HubTran talks about its deal with TriumphPay; Burger Wars: Impossible vs. Beyond vs. Open Nature; Redwood recounts its first quarter; and the story behind the WTT championship belt.

Plus, Port of Long Beach smashes container records in March; staged accidents targeted by new coalition that includes ATA; skeptical judge acquits trucker caught with heroin at Canadian border; and more.

They’re joined by special guests Eric Rempel, chief innovation officer, and Michael Reed, chief product officer, Redwood Logistics; Leo Gorodinski, CTO, Alvys; Josh Asbury, vice president, 3PL and broker, HubTran; Matt Walsh, founder, TrophySmack; and Mike Baudendistel, market expert, FreightWaves.

