FreightTech Friday: FreightVana debuts fleet payment card; tech earnings in

Logistics provider FreightVana recently announced it has partnered with fintech provider AtoB to offer fleets a payment card and platform to manage driver spending over the road.

“The small carriers and owners just don’t have the benefits or purchasing power like their large competitors,” Shannon Breen, co-CEO and co-founder of FreightVana, told FreightWaves. “We can leverage our brand, our partnerships and our debt capabilities to reduce costs. … Anything we can do to pass along some savings when everybody in this industry is fighting to survive is significant to us.”

Employing FreightVana’s Visa fuel card, powered by AtoB, not only enhances carriers’ financial efficiency but also boosts their time productivity.

With card usage, carriers have seen an average savings of 47 cents per gallon of fuel, as reported by the company. Moreover, membership grants access to FuelMap, an app that strategically plans drivers’ routes by pinpointing the most cost-efficient diesel fueling stations.