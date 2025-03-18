FreightTech set for AI revolution

This article is the second of three on the landscape of venture capital and FreightTech in 2025 and beyond. Click here for Part I.

In our prior analysis, we noted how private equity firms were cautiously optimistic for venture capital in 2025. Optimistic, because markets were due to benefit from the freeing of some much-needed liquidity as falling interest rates and aging unicorns stimulate exit activity. But cautious, because this forecast is predicated on the expectation that interest rates will continue to fall in the coming months. Yet this expectation could prove false if, say, tariff-centric trade policies spur inflation once again.

Suffice it to say, the VC landscape is far different today than it was during the 2020-21 boom.

2020-21: FreightTech’s cloud-seeded boom

FreightTech itself has changed similarly. While the sector remains one of the most attractive for VC — per analysis by Kearney, FreightTech accounts for 15% to 20% of global VC deal activity — it is attractive for different reasons now.



