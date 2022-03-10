FreightWaves a finalist in 2 categories of prestigious Neal Awards

FreightWaves was named a finalist in two categories on Thursday in the 68th Annual Jesse H. Neal Awards, the most prestigious competition in business-to-business journalism.

FreightWaves’ recently launched Modern Shipper brand is a finalist for Best New Product in the Neals, which are considered the Pulitzer Prizes of B2B journalism. This category encompasses all revenue classes in the competition, from less than $3 million to more than $7 million annually. In the Best Podcast category, WHAT THE TRUCK?!? is a finalist in the most competitive revenue class: companies with annual revenue of at least $7 million.

The Best New Product category “recognizes innovation in new product development, according to the Neals’ website. “Judges will look for measurable results, strong marketing and promotion, use of audio, video, social media/event-related networking, virtual exhibitor floor and other tools.”

In the Best Podcast category, entries are judged “based on service to the audience and accomplished or innovative use of the medium.”

“In only a brief time, Modern Shipper has become the go-to resource for news about the supply chain’s crucial final mile — for both the freight and logistics community and the general public,” FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller said. “And WHAT THE TRUCK?!? continues to grow its devoted following through a combination of in-depth interviews, compelling human-interest stories and no-holds-barred humor.”

WTT annually garners more than 350,000 audio downloads as well as 5 million views on FreightWavesTV. It is also a top-20-ranked business news podcast on Apple Podcasts. Modern Shipper rapidly grew to 180,000 monthly page views soon after its launch.

FreightWaves was recognized as Best Media Brand (Overall Editorial Excellence) for its revenue class in the 2021 competition. This is only the third year the company has entered the contest. It was also a winner in 2020. Winners are to be announced during a ceremony in New York City on April 26.

FreightWaves is the leading source for information about the trucking, maritime, air, rail and intermodal freight markets.