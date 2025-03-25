FreightWaves a Neal Awards finalist for 2024 election coverage

FreightWaves on Tuesday was named a finalist in the 71st annual Jesse H. Neal Awards for its extensive reporting on how supply chain issues impacted the 2024 presidential election.

The Best Coverage of the 2024 Election category “recognizes excellence in analysis and news as it happens and as it developed over time,” states the website for the Neals, the oldest and most prestigious competition in business-to-business journalism. The full list of finalists is here.

In a series of articles, FreightWaves’ Washington-based Senior Editor John Gallagher and staff writer Stuart Chirls laid out the election-influencing tactics and priorities of a range of stakeholders, from unionized workers threatening to shut off East and Gulf Coast imports to big-box retailers desperate to keep goods flowing.

Below is the summary of FreightWaves’ entry, submitted in the contest’s highest company revenue category: greater than $7 million.



